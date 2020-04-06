Retired NFL Linebacker Wants To Make A Comeback

Linebacker Gerald Hodgers retired from the NFL just a year ago. But the veteran defensive player is already wanting to return to the game.

The 29-year-old spent eight seasons in the NFL, including stops at Minnesota, San Francisco, New Orleans and the Arizona Cardinals. Hodges was productive for the Cardinals in his final season, racking up 55 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

After deciding to retire following the 2018 season, the veteran linebacker reportedly wanted to return just a month after his initial decision. But Hodges chose to stay retired. Now, the 29-year-old once again wants to return to the NFL.

“I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love,” Hodges wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Veteran LB Gerald Hodges, who retired last year, now has decided he wants to play this season, per source. Hodges is a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

Despite missing an entire year, Hodges can still provide some depth in the league. The linebacker was productive up until his retirement.

But it’s unclear if any teams will have interest in the 29-year-old. Given the current health concerns across the country, it’s difficult for the NFL to try and evaluate free agents. Hodges might have to wait until the pandemic settles down before he’s able to sign with a team.

It’ll be interesting to see if the veteran linebacker is back in the NFL for the 2020 season.