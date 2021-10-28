Gruesome Details Emerge From The Injury To J.J. Watt

Shocking news from ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke on Wednesday evening that Arizona Cardinals star pass-rusher J.J. Watt may be sidelined for the rest of the year. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s win over the Houston Texans and is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

Additional information on Watt’s injury emerged on Thursday. The gruesome details showed just how much it took to sideline Watt for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt tore his labrum, his bicep and his rotator cuff in addition to dislocating his shoulder. Despite doing all of that to his arm, the 32-year-old played the rest of last Sunday’s game and tallied a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Arizona went onto to beat the Texans 31-5.

How serious does an injury have to be to sideline #AZCardinals DE JJ Watt? Sources say he actual tore his labrum, his bicep, and his rotator cuff — and dislocated his shoulder. Watt was playing some of his best football and helped change the culture for the undefeated AZ team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

The Cardinals might’ve gotten the win last weekend but will now likely be without the All-Pro pass-rusher for the rest of the year. A report indicated that Watt is seeking a second opinion but it’s hard to believe that he’ll be back in uniform this season with how serious the injury seems to be.

Watt hasn’t had a ground-breaking year, but he’s still been a major reason for the Cardinals undefeated start. He’s tallied one sack and five tackles-for loss through the first seven weeks and has also been a force in the run game.

Most importantly, Watt has been a leader in Arizona’s locker room and has been credited as being a huge reason for the team’s turnaround this season. The Cardinals will need to find a way to replace his leadership, as well as his production, if they hope to mount a deep playoff run.

Arizona will face a tough test without Watt on Thursday against Green Bay. The Packers may be depleted at wide receiver, but with Aaron Rodgers under center, the team’s offense is dangerous.

Kickoff for Cardinals-Packers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday.