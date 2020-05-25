Gym Owner Praises Kyler Murray For What He Did After Workout

Kyler Murray is rapidly gaining the respect of everyone around him. As if his play on the field wasn’t solid enough, his behavior off the field is making him a legend.

On Sunday, gym owner Geno Pierce praised Murray for being a role model at his gym. He recorded Murray cleaning up his gym at 5:30 in the morning after doing some training there.

“You want a role model ⁦@K1⁩ is the all timer,” Pierce wrote. “Most have no idea the level of character this guy is. He inspires me! He cleans our place after training at 5:30 am. R you kidding me?! This dude is THE GUY on all levels. Humble and down to earth as they come. #realrolemodel”

Accompanying the tweet was a video of Murray and someone else wiping the floor and vacuuming. It’s quite a sight to see in a reigning NFL Rookie of the Year.

You want a role model ⁦@K1⁩ is the all timer. Most have no idea the level of character this guy is. He inspires me! He cleans our place after training at 5:30 am. R you kidding me?! This dude is THE GUY on all levels. Humble and down to earth as they come. #realrolemodel pic.twitter.com/cEx7SjQBlp — Geno (@GenoPierce) May 25, 2020

Murray has quickly become a player to watch closely in the NFL. Despite going 5-10-1 as a rookie in 2019, his season was filled with highlights.

He finished the year with 3,722 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 64.4-percent of his passes. On the ground, he added an extra 544 yards and four touchdowns.

However, Murray also led the league in times sacked with 48. But they hope to reduce that number significantly in 2020 with several big additions on offense.

Is Kyler Murray the next elite NFL quarterback?