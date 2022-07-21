Heartwarming JJ Watt Tweet Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt once again proved that he's a class act.

On Wednesday night, Watt responded to a Twitter user who was trying to sell his merchandise in order to pay for a funeral.

"I have a pair of @JJWatt women's edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, I'm only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa's funeral," the person said. "I also have a Watt women's XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?"

Watt responded: "Don't sell your shoes and jersey, we'll help with the funeral. I'm sorry for your loss."

As you'd expect, the sports world loved that tweet from Watt.

"Class act from JJ," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

"I had that 'oh no' response when I saw JJ Watt was trending," Olivier Knox said. "Turns out, nope, JJ Watt is just JJ Watting. Remember his Hurricane Harvey fundraising?"

"JJ Watt is awesome," one fan said. "Way to help someone in need."

"Almost restored my faith in humanity... this is pretty cool," another fan wrote.

This isn't the first time that Watt has helped out a fan in need, and it probably won't be the last time either.