Ian Rapoport Explains What’s Going On With Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made headlines this past Sunday when he removed several pictures from his Instagram account.

On the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was asked about Murray’s situation in Arizona. His response was quite interesting.

“He is definitely not happy about something,” Rapoport said. “I just don’t know what that is.”

Rapoport reached out to Murray’s camp about his recent social media activity. It doesn’t sound like his camp saw this coming.

“They’re asking questions too. I reached out to people close to Kyler Murray, and it didn’t seem like it was a planned strategy. It seemed more reactionary to me.”

What's going on with Kyler Murray?? "He is definitely not happy about something I just don't know what that is" ~@RapSheet#PMSinLA pic.twitter.com/VcLSbLQISP — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2022

Murray is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Perhaps this is his way of making a statement on that front.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was asked about Murray’s situation during a recent interview, but he admit that he’s not too sure what’s going on behind the scenes.

“The only thing I could think [is] he wants to show off some new outfits for this upcoming season, he didn’t want you guys to look at the old ones,” Hopkins said, via Donnie Druin of All Cardinals.

Hopefully, Murray clears the air in the near future.