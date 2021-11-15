Injury Diagnosis Is In For Cardinals QB Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals were already dealing with an injury to their top quarterback, when backup Colt McCoy went down in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He left the contest and did not return, generating concern that he might be the latest player at the position to miss some significant time.

Thankfully for the Cardinals, McCoy’s diagnosis is far less severe than originally though.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that McCoy suffered a pectoral strain in Sunday’s game. Although the injury hindered the veteran enough to keep him out against the Panthers, it shouldn’t limit him much moving forward.

If Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray (sprained ankle) isn’t healthy enough to play next weekend, McCoy should still be able to lineup under center.

#AZCardinals QB Colt McCoy suffered just a pec strain, source said. If he’s called upon to play this week in place of Kyler Murray, he should be healthy enough to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

After leading the Cardinals to an impressive victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week, McCoy came back to Earth against the Panthers. He completed 11 of his 20 passes, took two sacks and threw an interception before he left the game.

Cardinals No. 3 quarterback Chris Streveler came in for McCoy, but didn’t fare much better. He went 6-for-9 and was on the field when running back James Conner scored Arizona’s only touchdown, but it was too little too late for the NFC West leaders.

The Panthers dominated in just about every facet of the game on Sunday afternoon. Carolina doubled up Arizona on offense, racking up 341 yards with 166 on the ground. Cam Newton scored twice in his Panthers return and Christian McCaffery gashed the Cardinals defense for 161 yards from scrimmage in his second game back from injury.

The loss knocked Arizona back to 8-2 on the year and into a tie for the conference lead with the Green Bay Packers. With Murray presumably returning to the starting lineup, the Cardinals will try to regain the top spot in the NFC this upcoming weekend against the Seahawks.

Stay tuned for updates on Arizona’s quarterback situation throughout the week before Sunday’s game in Seattle.