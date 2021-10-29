Injury Update For Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Earlier: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was able to play through his ailing hamstring at the beginning of tonight’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

However, the three-time All-Pro eventually had to head to the sideline. Moments ago, the Cardinals announced that Hopkins is officially questionable to return.

Hopkins’ long reception of the first half–55-yard downfield catch-and-run that should have been a touchdown if not for a questionable offensive facemask call–set up Arizona’s only score of the game so far.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) questionable to return — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 29, 2021

We can’t be certain here without an official update, but it seems likely that Arizona will hold Hopkins out for the rest of the game. Hamstring injuries are tricky, and they probably don’t want to risk him aggravating the issue further.

If Hopkins can’t go back out there, A.J. Green, rookie Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk will have to carry the load at receiver for the Cardinals.

Green Bay leads Arizona 10-7 late in the first half on FOX and NFL Network.

Update: We were wrong. Hopkins is indeed back in the game.

Dude is pretty tough if we do say so ourselves.