Injury Update For Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t the only team to suffer an injury at quarterback on Sunday. Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, nearing the end of what has been a Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign, got hurt as well.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, an MRI on Murray’s leg revealed nothing serious. He has been diagnosed with what is described as a minor hamstring pull.

As for his availability in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, it will apparently be a wait-and-see approach.

But Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has made it clear that if Murray is healthy enough to play, he will play.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s MRI on his hamstring revealed nothing alarming, sources say. Just a regular, minor hamstring pull. It’ll be wait-and-see on his availability this week, with coach Kliff Kingsbury saying earlier if he’s healthy, he’ll go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is completing 64.6-percent of his passes for 3,397 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He has led the Cardinals to a 5-9-1 record, which includes yesterday’s stunning upset over the heavily-favored Seattle Seahawks.

With just 20 passing yards, he would have the 10th most passing yards for a single season in Cardinals history.

He’ll have a very strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year even if he can’t play Week 17 against the Rams.

Though the Cardinals are still firmly at the bottom of the NFC West, Murray’s play this year suggests that they finally have the franchise quarterback they’ve wanted for years.