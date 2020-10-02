Injury Update For Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to keep pace with the red-hot Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. That’ll prove difficult if star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with an injury.

Hopkins has been dealing with an ankle injury that’s forced him to miss both of the Cardinals’ practices this week. There’s obviously concern the superstar receiver could miss Sunday’s game when the Cardinals take on Carolina Panthers.

But Arizona Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim said on Friday Hopkins will be the one to make the decision on whether he’ll play or not. If past history is any indication, the Cardinals receiver will play this Sunday. When Hopkins was with the Texans, there were several occurrences in which he was dealing with an injury during practice, but wound up playing on Sunday. It sounds like this could be a similar situation.

NFL insider Field Yates reaffirmed it “sounds like we’ll see DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday for Arizona.” It looks like quarterback Kyler Murray will have his favorite target on the field this weekend.

The Arizona Cardinals’ addition of DeAndre Hopkins during the off-season has already turned into one of the best moves by an organization within the league this year. Hopkins has turned the Cardinals into a tough NFC opponent.

As long as he remains healthy, the Cardinals should be a major NFC West contender, especially since the 49ers are dealing with so many injuries.

The Cardinals have a chance to move to 3-1 this Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.