On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Arizona Cardinals in a rematch of one of the best games of the season so far.

Arizona handed Seattle its first loss of the season in Week 6 with a 37-34 overtime victory. There was plenty of offense from both teams, but the Seahawks couldn’t overcome three interceptions from Russell Wilson.

During the first half of Thursday night’s rematch, the Seahawks jumped out to an early lead. Wilson found star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for a 25-yard touchdown.

Just a few possession later, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to suffer a shoulder injury. A Seahawks defensive lineman landed hard on Murray, who took the full brunt of the tackle with his throwing shoulder.

The Cardinals quarterback looked to be in some discomfort while throwing on the sideline.

Kyler Murray was favoring his shoulder after a hit on the Cardinals' last drive. pic.twitter.com/KT0qt36ZR0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 20, 2020

After warming up on the sideline for a few minutes, Murray eventually came back into the game and led the Cardinals on a touchdown drive.

Although it doesn’t look like Murray will be leaving the game, this could be something to monitor throughout the rest of the contest.

Murray is one of the most electric players in football and football fans would be sad to see him not be able to get on the field.

Thankfully, it seems like he’ll be able to deal with a shoulder that appears to be nagging him.