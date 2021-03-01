It Looks Like J.J. Watt Will Have A New Number On The Cardinals

The number “99” has become almost as big a part of J.J. Watt’s brand as his own name. But one thing may be preventing him from getting the 99 jersey now that he’s a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban pointed out on Monday that the No. 99 has been retired for years to honor running back Marshall Goldberg. It’s one of only five numbers the team has retired in its 123-year history.

Goldberg played for the Chicago Cardinals from 1939 to 1948, with several years of U.S. military service in WWII interrupting his playing career. He was a four-time All-Pro and led the Cardinals to their last NFL Championship win in 1947.

Of course, teams have made exceptions to retired numbers in the past. In 2012, the Denver Broncos “borrowed” the retired No. 18 which honored Frank Tripucka so Peyton Manning could wear it.

But the situation might be a bit different here. While Tripucka was alive at the time to give his permission to the Broncos, Marshall Goldberg passed away in 2006.

The Arizona Cardinals may allow Watt to borrow the jersey too given how he’s incorporated it into his brand.

Just this month, Watt’s JJ Watt Foundation collected tons of $99 donations to aid flooding victims in the city of Houston over the past year.

Should the Cardinals give Watt the No. 99 jersey, or should they make him pick a new one?