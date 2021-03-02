J.J. Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On Choosing The Cardinals

Once he hit free agency, J.J. Watt had his pick of the NFL litter. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had no shortage of suitors.

In the end, Watt picked the Arizona Cardinals. Without question, the team’s willingness to pay him $23 million played a role, as did the presence of quarterback Kyler Murray, former teammate DeAndre Hopkins and some established pieces on defense.

Oh, and you can’t forget about the weather. It rarely gets cold out in Arizona, which is another added benefit for the five-time Pro Bowler and his wife.

Watt admitted as much on Tuesday.

“I’m also not going to lie to you. It’s nice when it’s 65 and sunny when I woke up this morning,” he said.

At 8-8, the Cardinals missed the NFC playoffs in 2020. They’re hoping that adding Watt helps the roster take the next step in 2021.

Sunny days seem to be ahead for the Arizona franchise.