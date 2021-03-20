Last night was a bit unsettling for J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia, as their alma maters, Wisconsin and North Carolina, squared off in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers cruised past the Tar Heels on Friday night in large part because of Brad Davison, who had 29 points and six rebounds.

Following the game, Kealia shared her thoughts on North Carolina’s crushing loss in the Round of 64. She also took a shot at her husband’s former school in the process.

“While I am upset about the loss, I continue to remind @JJWatt how many NCAA National Championships UNC men’s basketball has (6) and how many Wisconsin has (1),” Kealia tweeted. “I also remind him how many I have (1) and how many he has (0).”

J.J. had a hilarious response to Kealia’s tweet, replying with a GIF that said “All the flavors and you chose to be salty.”

Here’s the Twitter exchange between J.J. and Kealia:

Kealia may have won this Twitter feud, but J.J. technically gets the last laugh since his alma mater is still in the tournament.

Wisconsin will take on Baylor tomorrow in the Round of 32. Regardless if the Badgers pull off the upset or not, the Watt household will probably have a few things to say on social media.