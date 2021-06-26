J.J. Watt’s Reaction To Doppelganger Is Going Viral

J.J. Watt isn’t just one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history, he’s also quite the comedian.

On Friday afternoon, Watt acknowledged a picture from a Twitter account called “Random College Athletes.” The reason Watt commented on the photo is because the athlete, Matt Betz from West Liberty University, looked very similar to him.

Watt had a hilarious response to the photo of Betz, as he fully embraced his newest doppelganger on social media.

“Can I copy your homework? Yeah, just change it up a little so it doesn’t look like you copied,” Watt tweeted. That, of course, was his caption for the photo of Betz.

Watt’s tweet hasn’t even been up for a full day and it already has nearly 75,000 likes. It should go down as one of his best social media posts.

Check it out:

“can I copy your homework?” “yeah, just change it up a little so it doesn’t look like you copied” https://t.co/O5NATLdW3t — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 25, 2021

Betz, who isn’t very active on social media, actually responded “Yeah that’s me” to Watt’s tweet.

We highly doubt Betz ever thought he’d go viral on a random Friday in June, but this is pretty great exposure for him. He gets to interact with Watt and gain a few Twitter followers along the way. That’s a win-win scenario in our book.

Maybe one day in the future we’ll see Betz and Watt meet up in person.