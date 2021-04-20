Running back James Conner is looking forward to a brand new “opportunity” with the Arizona Cardinals this upcoming season.

It’s been a while since Conner has lived somewhere besides Pittsburgh. He played college football at Pitt and then spent his first four years in the NFL with the Steelers. This off-season, Conner inked a new deal with the rising Arizona Cardinals.

One concern some fans and analysts have about Conner is his health history. The talented back has yet to play all 16 games during any of his four NFL seasons .

Conner believes the fresh start in Arizona is exactly the type of “change of scenery” he needs to bounce back.

“I feel brand new,” Conner said, via ESPN. “I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s definitely a change of scenery for me, being in Pittsburgh eight years. All that time in Pittsburgh was just prepping me for where I’m at right now in my life. And this journey brought me out here to A-Z and I felt like I was well equipped, just everything I’ve been through and continue to go through on this journey and leads me to here. So, man, I’m excited to be in this red. I’m excited. I’m truly excited and it’s a blessing.”

The Cardinals don’t expect James Conner to be their primary back. That responsibility will fall on Chase Edmunds.

Instead, Conner will be used as a situational back. That lightened workload should help him stay healthier than past seasons.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler should still be a focal point of the Arizona offense this upcoming season.