James Conner Shares An Update On His Toe Injury

James Conner is officially the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals. He had previously spent the last four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prior to his signing with the Cardinals this week, reports surfaced he had suffered a toe injury and had surgery because of it. Conner confirmed such rumors during his introductory press conference with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

“Just a little accident happened,” Conner said, via Pro Football Talk. “Had a little toe issue. Thankfully it was not as serious as a whole turf toe injury. Had to get it addressed, had to get it fixed and I’m healing up well, healing up very nice.”

The big question is will Conner be healthy in time for the 2021 season? It’s unclear at the moment. But he certainly doesn’t sound too concern about the injury.

The Cardinals are clearly excited about their newest acquisition. Conner adds some valuable depth for the team this season. “Conner’s arrival a little more than two weeks before the draft fills yet another hole on the roster, as as GM Steve Keim attempts to free the team up in the draft to go in whatever direction the talent takes them,” the Cardinals said, via AZCardinals.com. “Conner’s signing doesn’t preclude the Cardinals from drafting a running back. But it does give them the flexibility to not have to choose one out of need.” James Conner should have a significant role in the Arizona Cardinals offense this upcoming season.