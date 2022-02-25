Jane Slater Has Telling Update On Kyler Murray, Cardinals Situation

It appears Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are on the same page.

There’s been some bad blood at times this offseason with Murray deleting everything off his social media to then the Cardinals doing the same.

It was then reported that the Cardinals wanted to see more out of Murray being a leader and it looks like they’re getting their wish, per NFL.com’s Jane Slater.

“I’ve circled back with the Cardinals and this thing has buffed itself out,” Slater said. “In other words, everyone is on the same page and the goal here is to move forward. Now, he’s on the third year of his rookie contract and my understanding is that they’re working towards either exercising that fifth-year option or getting him a long-term deal like we saw with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.”

Arizona started out the season 10-2 before dropping out of first place and losing to Los Angeles in the playoffs.

Murray finished the season with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions off 3,787 yards through the air. He’ll need to be more consistent at times, but he still showed a lot of improvement during his third season.

If he gets even better in year four, the sky will be the limit for the Cardinals.