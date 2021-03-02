2 Teams Reportedly Offered J.J. Watt More Money Than Arizona

J.J. Watt surprised the NFL world with his free agency decision on Monday afternoon, as the three-time Defensive Player of the Year signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Houston Texans star, who was released in February, had been linked to several different NFL franchises. However, the Cardinals were not one of them, so Watt’s decision came as a pretty big surprise. He reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

Phoenix sports insider John Gambadoro reports that the Cardinals did not offer Watt the most money. He reports that two other NFL franchises offered Watt more money than Arizona did.

“The deal JJ Watt signed with the Cardinals was NOT the most he was offered. The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts each offered more money. Tennessee’s offer was very similar,” the Phoenix sports insider reports.

Colts insider Stephen Holder, meanwhile, said the franchise denied the report.

“I know there was a report out of Arizona that JJ Watt turned down bigger money from the Colts. However, I got a VERY strong denial on that. I’m not even certain they made a big push TBH,” he reported.

Regardless, Watt is a member of the Arizona Cardinals and the NFC West franchise will look to make a big playoff push in 2021.