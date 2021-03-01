Breaking: J.J. Watt Announces His Free Agency Decision

J.J. Watt shocked the NFL world on Monday morning when he took to Twitter to announce his free agency decision.

Watt is heading to the NFC West after signing with the Arizona Cardinals. He’ll now play alongside his former teammate, DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona by Bill O’Brien a year ago.

Teams like Buffalo, Cleveland and Green Bay were previously believed to be top options for Watt. Pittsburgh and Tennessee were also reportedly in the mix. Arizona wasn’t included in the Watt rumors, so it’s safe to say his decision is shocking.

The NFC West will be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history next season as the Cardinals, 49ers, Rams and Seahawks all appear capable of winning the division title.

The Cardinals are selling the house to acquire J.J. Watt. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Arizona is giving Watt a two-year deal worth $31 million. $23 million is guaranteed. It’s easy to see why Watt is choosing the Cardinals, at least based off his pay.

With J.J. Watt now in the mix, will the Arizona Cardinals finally make it over the hump? The Cardinals went 8-8 last season, good for third in the NFC West after the Seahawks won the division with a 12-4 record.

Both the Rams and 49ers should be improved this upcoming season. Los Angeles added Matthew Stafford and San Francisco should be healthy after suffering an unprecedented amount of injuries during the 2020 season.

Watt clearly believes he can win a Super Bowl in Arizona. He’ll join his former teammate, DeAndre Hopkins, and quarterback Kyler Murray in the Cardinals’ quest to win the NFC West and a Lombardi Trophy.