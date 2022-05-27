Look: J.J. Watt's Doughnut Question Is Going Viral Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has a dilemma to share with his Twitter followers this Friday morning.

Watt's teammate, Zach Ertz, wanted to buy doughnuts for their strength and conditioning coach. Before doing so, Ertz asked Watt if there are any particular doughnuts that he prefers.

"I know I'm pretty much wrong on this one, but that's why I'm asking the world," Watt said. "Yesterday, Zach [Ertz] said, 'I'm going to bring in doughnuts in the morning for Buddy [Morris], our strength coach, what kind of doughnuts do you like?' I was like, 'Wow, that is really nice.' I'm a big fan of the pink frosted - I think it's strawberry - and maple glazed."

Unfortunately for Watt, Ertz didn't purchase any of the flavored doughnuts that he requested.

"Shows up this morning [with a] box full of doughnuts, but no strawberry glazed, no maple glazed. I'm extremely grateful for the free doughnuts, but do I have any ground to stand on to be upset?"

Watt then posted this question on Twitter to see what his followers think.

Just like Ertz, most of Watt's fans believe he has zero ground to stand on here.

Sure, Watt didn't get maple-glazed doughnuts this Friday, but the fact that he didn't have to pay for his breakfast is a solid consolation prize.