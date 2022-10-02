JJ Watt Gets Ahead Of Scary Personal News On Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt shared some scary personal news moments ago.

Watt tweeted that since he is anticipating this being reported later today, he wanted to reveal on his own that he went into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday and had to have his heart shocked back into a normal rhythm Thursday.

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today," Watt wrote. "I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it."

As Watt said, expect to see him on the field when the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers this afternoon.

Atrial fibrillation, according to the CDC, is "the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia." It's not rare and is treatable, but can lead to "lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications."

We're glad to hear Watt is okay, even if it might be a little crazy to see him playing in an NFL game only a few days after dealing with this.

Hopefully, this is an isolated incident for the All-Pro pass rusher.