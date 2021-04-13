After 10 seasons with the Houston Texans, defensive end J.J. Watt is on to the next step of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Cardinals back in March. The 32-year-old perennial Pro Bowler is hoping to help the team take the next step and become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

As far as his personal goals, Watt hasn’t revealed anything from a statistical standpoint, but he has provided an example of the player he wants to emulate: Reggie White.

During a recent episode of Adam Schefter’s podcast, Watt, a Wisconsin native, says he’d like to have the type of impact Reggie White had when he signed with the Green Bay Packers in 1993.

Already a six-time first-team All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year with the Philadelphia Eagles, White produced 68.5 sacks in six seasons in Green Bay, winning another Defensive Player of the Year award in 1998.

“I only ever knew Reggie White from the age of 32 on and I’ve obviously seen him accomplish incredible things in his career,” Watt said. “I know exactly how my body feels right now and the way my workouts are going and how everything is going. So, I’m very excited for the future.”

Injuries have hampered Watt since 2016, but he did start all 16 games for the Texans in 2020, compiling 52 tackles and five sacks. In 2018, Watt recorded 16 sacks in 16 games, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

It would be tough to expect him to have as big of an impact with Arizona as Reggie White did with the Packers, but there is no doubt Watt should be productive as long as he’s healthy.

[ 247Sports ]