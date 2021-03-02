J.J. Watt inked a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, landing him on an NFC West squad with high hopes for 2021. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year signed a two-year contract reportedly worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

The former Houston Texans pass rusher broke the news himself on Monday when he tweeted a picture of himself working out while donning a Cardinals T-shirt. From there, the reports started to roll in and everyone began to analyze Watt’s decision.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, boarded the private plane of Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and made their way to Scottsdale. The team’s Twitter account shared a video when the plane touched down, showing fans their first glimpse at the team’s newest star in Arizona.

Watt’s whirlwind day is finally nearing an end, but first the newest member of the Cardinals wanted the share a message with his new fanbase.

“I’m very excited,” Watt said in a video released by the team’s official Twitter account. “My wife and I are very excited to be here. Mr. Bidwill, Steve [Keim], everybody here, has been unbelievable so far, and I’m just excited to get started. I’m very excited to get started, get to work, get to know the people of Arizona and to go to work to try to win a championship. “The one thing I can promise you is I’m gonna work my ass off every single day to make you proud. Very proud to be part of the Bird Gang and the Red Sea. So let’s get started.”

"The one thing I can promise you is I'm gonna work my ass off every single day to make you proud."@JJWatt has arrived in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Kyy28GZDhM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 2, 2021

Once the 2021 season gets underway, Watt will have an opportunity to line-up alongside two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones on the defensive line. The duo will make for one of the most experienced defensive fronts in the league.

Watt will also get the chance to play opposite a high-powered offense, led by Kyler Murray and former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals went 8-8 in 2020, but showed flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign.

Although the NFC West will return stronger than ever next year, Watt should help move Arizona in the right direction and possibly back into the postseason for the first time since 2015.