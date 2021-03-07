Rams Player Sends A Brutally Honest Message To J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt is officially a member of the Arizona Cardinals. The former Houston Texans star will be rocking No. 99 with his new team.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had several suitors, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who employ his two brothers. However, Watt felt that Arizona was the best landing spot.

“There was a lot of thought given to every single scenario,” Watt said. “This situation, especially kind of with where I’m sitting, this year where I had the fortunate opportunity to take my time with it. Because you know we had this kind of gap between right now and when free agency starts, but I was released and was able to sign anytime. So we could really sit down and look through all the options and speak with all the teams and gather all the information we possibly could.

“And there were definitely, there were a lot of great options. There were a lot of great opportunities to play. But at the end of the day, I’m very very excited to be here in Arizona. Everyone (made the decision difficult). I mean that’s kind of the crazy part about the NFL is that there’s always going to be difficult decisions. I was very fortunate to be in a position where that was the case.

“But I could not be happier and everything here, walking around this building, and speaking with everybody today and being ingrained in this organization very quickly has affirmed that I made the right decision.”

While Watt has been welcomed with open arms in Arizona, that isn’t the case elsewhere in the division. One Los Angeles Rams player had a blunt message for the division’s newest star. Rams pass rusher Michael Brockers fired a clear shot at Watt in an interview with TMZ Sports, saying “We all know who the real 9-9 is.” The Rams, of course, have a No. 99 in Aaron Donald. Both the Rams and the Cardinals should have fierce defensive lines in 2021.