Look: J.J. Watt Mocks Football Offseason Training Videos

It’s that time of the year where NFL fans are captivated by offseason workouts. With that being said, J.J. Watt has a message for anyone losing their mind over a player lifting weights this summer.

On Saturday morning, Watt posted a video of him doing squats with what seemed to be at least 125 pounds on each side of the bar. However, it turns out the veteran defensive end was actually lifting way less weight.

At the end of the video, Watt took one of the plates off the bar and showed that it’s actually just 2.5 pounds. That’s why the caption of his video was “beware the bulls***.”

This was a great lesson from Watt, who proved that workout videos like this can easily mislead those watching at home.

One of Watt’s newest teammates, Chandler Jones, clearly appreciated this video. He replied to Watt’s tweet, saying “Big facts.”

Some NFL fans thought Watt was casually throwing around 25-pound plates like a frisbee without even questioning it. That’s most likely because Watt has one of the most impressive physiques in all of sports.

Now that Watt is done teaching his followers about deceptive workouts, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year can focus on his first season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Cardinals in March.