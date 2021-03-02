J.J. Watt stunned the NFL world on Monday when he announced he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals. We now have a good idea as to why he made the decision.

Watt’s free agency didn’t play out as long as most were expecting it would, but it definitely ended in dramatic fashion. The Cardinals were scarcely mentioned in the Watt sweepstakes over these past few weeks. Instead, teams like the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers received most of the attention.

Watt’s decision to sign with the Cardinals came as a surprise, mostly because Arizona doesn’t appear equipped for a Super Bowl run just yet. The former Texans defensive end clearly feels otherwise.

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Watt gave three reasons as to why he signed with the Cardinals: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph in particular was a big persuasion point because he runs a similar scheme as to what Wade Phillips did when he and Watt were both with the Texans.

On paper, the Cardinals still appear to be a few years away from competing for the NFC West. But JJ Watt clearly feels otherwise. Kyler Murray is starting to emerge as one of the best up-and-coming quarterbacks in the NFL. And he now has a sidekick in DeAndre Hopkins to work with.

On the defensive side of the ball, Watt will now pair up with Chandler Jones, forming one of the best defensive line duos in the process.

Arizona still has plenty of work to do, but the future is bright after the Cardinals acquired Watt on Monday.