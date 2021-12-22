J.J. Watt Offers Promising Update On His Recovery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt underwent surgery in late October to repair injuries to his biceps, labrum and rotator cuff. It was expected to end his season, but there’s still a chance he could return for the playoffs.
While on “Maanav’s Sports Talk” this week, Watt discussed his recovery and how he feels at this stage in the season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year stressed the importance of being smart when it comes to pushing his limits.
“It’s going really well,” Watt said, via the Cardinals’ official website. “It’s going much better than we could’ve hoped or expected for it to go at this time. I’m feeling really good. I’m doing a lot of stuff to try and push it as hard as I can to smartly and safely get back as fast as I can.”
This is the first time that Watt has publicly addressed his surgery. Two weeks ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he wouldn’t rule out a late-season return for Watt.
.@AZCardinals DE @JJWatt does his first interview about his injury (with @MGSportsTalk), says original timeline for shoulder recovery was 4-to-6 months.
"Nah, I'm not going to accept that."https://t.co/OckGeRrDH5
— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 22, 2021
In this interview, Watt revealed his initial reaction to hearing that he’ll be out for at least four months.
“They tell me I’m done, I have to get surgery and it’s going to take four to six months. I’m sitting there and I can easily pout and easily say, ‘Woe is me, four-to-six months, I’ll do what I have to do.’ But instead I said, ‘Nah, I’m not going to accept that.'”
Watt would certainly give the Cardinals a much-needed boost if he can return in time for the playoffs.
Before he went on injured reserve, Watt had 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and a sack for the Cardinals.