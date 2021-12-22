J.J. Watt Offers Promising Update On His Recovery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt underwent surgery in late October to repair injuries to his biceps, labrum and rotator cuff. It was expected to end his season, but there’s still a chance he could return for the playoffs.

While on “Maanav’s Sports Talk” this week, Watt discussed his recovery and how he feels at this stage in the season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year stressed the importance of being smart when it comes to pushing his limits.