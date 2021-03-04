JJ Watt Reveals How Much He Considered Playing For Steelers

It’s rare enough that a pair of siblings play for the same NFL team, but if the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed JJ Watt, they would have had three of them.

The Steelers roster includes All-Pro pass rusher TJ Watt along with fullback Derek Watt, JJ Watt’s two younger brothers. So it’s easy to imagine the appeal of the Steelers during his brief free agency spell.

Appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Watt was asked if he ever gave though to joining the Steelers to play with his brothers. But he seemingly brushed it off, saying that he gave “a lot of thought to every single scenario.”

“There was a lot of thought given to every single scenario,” Watt said, via 247Sports. “This situation, especially kind of with where I’m sitting, this year where I had the fortunate opportunity to take my time with it. Because you know we had this kind of gap between right now and when free agency starts, but I was released and was able to sign anytime. So we could really sit down and look through all the options and speak with all the teams and gather all the information we possibly could. And there were definitely, there were a lot of great options. There were a lot of great opportunities to play. But at the end of the day, I’m very very excited to be here in Arizona.”

So if we’re to take him at his word, playing with his brothers wasn’t supremely important thing to him.

Even so, the pass rushing combination of JJ and TJ Watt would have been something to see.

🎙 New Cardinals’ DE @JJWatt explains why he chose to sign with Arizona and how close he came to joining his brothers in Pittsburgh: 🎧 https://t.co/zdV4NuQkft — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021

JJ Watt wound up signing for the Arizona Cardinals, who gave him a sizeable two-year contract to lead their defense. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has already landed in Phoenix and visited the team facilities.

Watt started all 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2020, but had 5.0 sacks. It was his lowest total for a 16-game season.

The Cardinals probably hope that the version of JJ Watt they get will be more like the 2018 one. Watt had 16.0 sacks and led the league with seven forced fumbles that year.

Would you have liked to see JJ Watt play alongside his brothers on the Pittsburgh Steelers?