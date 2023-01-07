Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Special Cleats For Final NFL Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will lace up his cleats for the final time.

Following the Buccaneers-Cardinals game on Christmas Day, Watt announced that he's retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

Since the Cardinals are out of playoff contention, this Sunday's game against the 49ers will mark Watt's last time playing in the NFL.

Watt will wear special cleats for his final NFL game. His cleats have a handful of pictures on them that showcase his football career and family.

Check them out:

Earlier this week, Watt revealed his mentality heading into the final game of his NFL career.

"I want to go out there and enjoy it," Watt said. "I want to spend the time with my teammates. We're trying to win a game. It's not a purely sentimental or emotional thing. We're trying to win a game. We're trying to play good football."

Watt enters Week 18 with 34 combined tackles and 10.5 sacks. We'll see if he can add to his stat line before he officially calls it a career.