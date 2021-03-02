J.J. Watt Reveals The Text Message He Sent To Kyler Murray

J.J. Watt will continue his illustrious NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, the veteran pass rusher shocked the sports world by signing a two-year deal worth $31 million.

During his introductory press conference this afternoon, Watt listed a few reasons as to why he wanted to join the Cardinals. While it’ll help that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph runs a system similar to the one that Wade Phillips had back in Houston, the supporting cast in Arizona is what really sold Watt.

Arizona just missed out on the playoffs this past season, but the future is bright for the franchise all because of Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 pick has the skillset to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Watt is clearly confident in Murray’s future, as he sent the young quarterback the following text message: “I’m here because I believe in you.”

That’s quite an endorsement from Watt.

Murray also seems very excited about being teammates with Watt. He posted a photo of them together at an event back when he a senior in high school.

This past season, Murray completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also showcased his abilities as a runner, finishing with 819 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

If Murray can take that next step in his progression, the Cardinals should be a legitimate threat to make the postseason in 2021. It also doesn’t hurt that Watt will be paired with Chandler Jones on the defensive side of the football.