JJ Watt Shares Incredible Detail From His Free Agency Process

J.J. Watt shocked the NFL world on Monday, signing a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. It was a decision that not many people saw coming.

Watt announced the news in unique fashion, posing a photo of himself in a Cardinals shirt. There was actually an entire process he went through to get that shirt because he wanted to keep his cards close to the vest.

The former Defensive Player of the Year admit that he ordered four or five shirts of the teams that were considered finalists. He was so paranoid about the packaging company leaking his shirt order to the public that he asked a friend to order the shirts for him.

Now that right there is dedication. Clearly this plan worked for Watt since no one expected him to sign with the Cardinals.

LMAO: J.J. Watt kept his process of free agency to himself. He ordered 4-5 shirts of the teams that were finalists before he decided. He was so paranoid about the packaging facility people leaking those shirts that he made a friend use a credit card and address to order it. — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) March 2, 2021

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Watt listed some reasons as to why he joined Arizona for the 2021 season.

Watt mentioned Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Vance Joseph as reasons for his decision. Murray gives him the chance to play alongside a great quarterback, Hopkins presents a familiar face he can trust, and Joseph ran a similar system to the one that Wade Phillips ran in Houston.

Arizona officially announced today that Watt will wear No. 99 with his new team. It was originally retired to honor running back Marshall Goldberg