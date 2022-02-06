JJ Watt’s Tweet About The Pro Bowl Is Going Viral

The effort at today’s Pro Bowl is not what you expect from NFL players. The league’s purported all-star game has deteriorated into two-hand touch.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, like many others watching on television, is laughing at the product on the field. Watt summed up how light the intensity is with one tweet moments ago.

“I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this,” he wrote.

I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this 😂#ProBowl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 6, 2022

The Pro Bowl used to be a highly-competitive affair, and even as things calmed down over the years, the game at least featured tackling. Not anymore though.

In reality, it’s tough to blame the players here though. Who wants to get hurt during an exhibition with nothing on the line?

The league should make the switch. Keep the Pro Bowl voting so players can have the honor of making the game, but don’t actually hold a Pro Bowl on the field.

Instead, just have an afternoon that is a continuation of the Skills Competition the NFL hosts every year. It would be way more authentic and entertaining.