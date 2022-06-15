Joy Taylor Makes Her Opinion On Kyler Murray Extremely Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 02: Monica Velasco, Jason Taylor, Joy Taylor and Noah Taylor attend The Miami Dolphins 'Hall of Fame Celebration' hosting Jason Taylor at Hard Rock Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images) Johnny Louis/Getty Images

With training camp a little over a month away, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's contract situation remains uncertain. On Wednesday, FOX Sports' Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on this matter.

Taylor made it abundantly clear that Arizona should stop overthinking its negotiations with Murray.

While there might be some concerns about Murray's stature, the reality is the Cardinals are built to win right now with him under center.

"The Cardinals are in a position to win within the next 3-5 years. That's what you have with Kyler Murray," Taylor said. "Figure it out, get it done, don't drag this out."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed Murray's future with the team on Tuesday. Like Joy Taylor, he wants the two sides to get a deal done.

"We're about to make him, I'm sure, the highest-paid player in this franchise's history and so he understands what comes with that," Kingsbury said, via ESPN. "The guys know what he can be at his best, and anytime we can get the whole band out there, things pick up."

Murray is set to enter the fourth year on his rookie contract. He'll make $5.5 million this season under this current structure.

Negotiations between Murray and the Cardinals should heat up as training camp inches even closer.