Kenyan Drake Reacts To Lack Of Long Term Deal With Arizona Cardinals

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals last season, Kenyan Drake finished the season on an absolute tear. The former Miami Dolphin will have to prove that it wasn’t a fluke in order to cash in on a big deal with the team.

The Dolphins dealt Drake to Arizona in late October. Through six games with Miami last year, he ran the ball 47 times for 174—just 3.7 yards per attempt—and caught 22 passes for 174 yards.

After joining the Cardinals, he was one of the most productive backs in football to end the year. In eight games, he ran for 643 yards and eight touchdowns, and added 171 yards through the air. In Weeks 15 and 16—back to back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks that have Cards fans excited for the future—he ran for 303 total yards and six touchdowns, and probably won a number of people big fantasy football playoff games.

The team did not lock up Drake to a long term deal, though. Arizona used the transition tag on him, which will pay out $8.4 million in 2020, which will make him the sixth-highest paid running back in the NFL this year. He’s not worried about the long term situation, though.

I’m not too concerned about signing an extension currently. That’ll come in due time. Right now I’m focused on everyday getting in the best shape of my life to help this team play winning football. Everything else will run its course. Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask 🤜🤛 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) July 15, 2020

It’s a strong response from Kenyan Drake, who probably knows he needs to prove it for more than a few week stretch. Drake has been a nice role player since entering the NFL out of Alabama in 2016.

Drake’s 817 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground were both career highs last season. For his career, he has 2,175 yards on the ground, and 1,107 through the air, with 23 touchdowns total.

He clearly fits well in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense behind Kyler Murray, who many expect a huge second-year breakout from. The team also added DeAndre Hopkins in a blockbuster trade this offseason. If Drake has a full career season and the Cardinals emerge as a contender in the NFC West, a nice contract could certainly be in his future.

