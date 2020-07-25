On Saturday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the NFL world when the team traded for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are sending Adams and a fourth round pick to Seattle. In exchange, the Jets will receive safety Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

Two first-round picks is a heavy price to pay for a safety. However, the Seahawks have struggled to find success drafting in the first round recently.

Rather than continue to miss on picks, Seattle seems content to place Adams in the backfield with fellow star safety Quandre Diggs.

Following the trade, Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake decided to weigh in. “NFC West a gauntlet,” he said following the trade.

He added a gif of Dwyane Wade saying “I love it.”

Check it out.

NFC West a gauntlet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YZPtNb6ab0 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) July 25, 2020

Arizona traded for Drake during the 2019 season. That move paid off and now the Cardinals boast one of the most potent offenses heading into the 2020 season.

Arizona traded for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason as well.

The NFC West is stacked with the Cardinals and Seahawks making key additions this offseason. Add in the last two Super Bowl runner-ups in the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and it’s the toughest division in football.

2020 should be fun.