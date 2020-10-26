Injury Update For Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks treated the NFL to one of its best games of the year on Sunday night.

Starting quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray traded touchdowns back and forth throughout regulation. After the Arizona QB led an effective two-minute drill, the contest headed to overtime. Finally, with less than 30 seconds left in the extra quarter, Cardinals’ kicker Zane Gonzalez connected on a 48-yard field goal to win the game, 37-34.

Despite the win, Murray will be without one of his most explosive skill players for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Cardinals’ running back Kenyan Drake “is expected to miss a few weeks with a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle.”

Cardinals’ RB Kenyan Drake is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle, per source. Cardinals are treating it like a high ankle sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2020

The loss for Arizona comes after one of head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s biggest professional wins since joining the Cardinals in 2019. With the win, the NFC West team improved to 5-2 on the year.

Early indications on Drake’s ankle hinted that the injury might be less serious. According to Schefter, Arizona’s lead tailback underwent X-rays last night at the stadium that came back negative.

Still, the severity of a high ankle sprain for a dynamic player like Drake can’t be understated.

X-rays on Cardinals’ RB Kenyan Drake’s ankle at the stadium last night were negative, per source, but he will have an MRI today to determine extent of injury and how much time he could miss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2020

The injury to Drake comes amidst the best stretch of the fifth-year ball carrier’s career. Since joining the Cardinals in Oct. 2019, Drake rushed for 1,155 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground in 15 games.

Not all hope is lost for Arizona at running back. Backup Chase Edmonds faired well against the Seattle defense with Drake’s absence, turning 12 touches into 145 yards from scrimmage. The third-year back should shine in Kingsbury’s pass-heavy offense moving forward.

Murray, Kingsbury and the Cardinals return to action on Nov. 8 against the Miami Dolphins.