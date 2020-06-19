Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray revealed that he’ll kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season. It turns out that he won’t be the only player on the team taking a knee this fall.

On Thursday, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. He discussed the hype building around the team, how it feels to be teammates with DeAndre Hopkins and several other football-related topics.

Perhaps the most important question he faced on air had to do with the national anthem. When asked about Murray’s decision to kneel during the national anthem this season, Drake revealed that he’ll be right there next to his teammate.

“Kyler obviously is the undisputed leader of not only the offense, but the whole team,” Drake said on Good Morning Football. “Regardless of his age, he commands that kind of respect and attention. To come out and be able to do that, obviously I respect him and I’ll be right next him doing the same thing.”

(Part 1 ) .@AZCardinals RB @KDx32 joined #GMFB to talk about QB @K1, HC @KliffKingsbury, WR @DeAndreHopkins and we look ahead to the 2020 season! "The hype is warranted. We're going to go out there and take the league by storm." pic.twitter.com/dKN2PmJY9n — GMFB (@gmfb) June 18, 2020

Drake and Murray formed an incredible one-two punch toward the end of the 2019 season. Clearly they’ve bonded over the past few months in Arizona.

There’s a very good chance that Drake and Murray will be joined by other teammates this fall. After all, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for silencing peaceful protests in the past.

With the regular season a little less than three months away, we’ll probably see more players announce whether they’ll kneel or stand for the national anthem in the coming weeks.

[Good Morning Football]