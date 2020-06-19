The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Alabama Star Says He’ll Kneel During National Anthem This Season

Kenyan Drake celebrates after a touchdown.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Running back Kenyan Drake #41 of the Arizona Cardinals jumps into the endzone to score on a five yard rushing touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray revealed that he’ll kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season. It turns out that he won’t be the only player on the team taking a knee this fall.

On Thursday, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. He discussed the hype building around the team, how it feels to be teammates with DeAndre Hopkins and several other football-related topics.

Perhaps the most important question he faced on air had to do with the national anthem. When asked about Murray’s decision to kneel during the national anthem this season, Drake revealed that he’ll be right there next to his teammate.

“Kyler obviously is the undisputed leader of not only the offense, but the whole team,” Drake said on Good Morning Football. “Regardless of his age, he commands that kind of respect and attention. To come out and be able to do that, obviously I respect him and I’ll be right next him doing the same thing.”

Drake and Murray formed an incredible one-two punch toward the end of the 2019 season. Clearly they’ve bonded over the past few months in Arizona.

There’s a very good chance that Drake and Murray will be joined by other teammates this fall. After all, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for silencing peaceful protests in the past.

With the regular season a little less than three months away, we’ll probably see more players announce whether they’ll kneel or stand for the national anthem in the coming weeks.

[Good Morning Football]

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.