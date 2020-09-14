Kirk Herbstreit Praises “INCREDIBLE” Play From NFL’s Week 1

Usually when we think of great plays we think of one-hand grabs, super-long rushes, and athletic defensive plays. But for Kirk Herbstreit, it’s the subtle things done by a veteran that make him yell “INCREDIBLE.”

On Monday, Herbstreit retweeted a video of an incredibly smart move made by Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald. On the play, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches the ball and is tackled inside the field of play with less than 15 seconds to go in the half. Fitzgerald, veteran that he is, grabs the ball from Hopkins and runs it to the line of scrimmage, then indicates that everyone settle down so QB Kyler Murray can spike the ball.

It proved to be a vital move. Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez blasted a 56-yard field goal to cut Arizona’s halftime deficit to three. They would complete the comeback in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Herbstreit was blown away by how smart the move by Larry Fitzgerald was. He called it an “INCREDIBLE EXAMPLE of intelligence and understanding!!” and praised Fitzgerald for how high he sets the bar.

INCREDIBLE EXAMPLE of intelligence and understanding!! @LarryFitzgerald sets the bar every time he takes the field and has for YEARS! https://t.co/9VI2GQDm90 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 14, 2020

Though Fitzgerald has led the Cardinals is most receiving categories each year during his 16-year NFL career, that probably won’t be the case in 2020. Newly-acquired all-world wideout DeAndre Hopkins is already showing a great rapport with Kyler Murray. He had 14 receptions for 151 yards in the 24-20 win – more than all of his teammates combined.

But with all of his experience, Larry is showing that he still has more than a few tricks up his sleeve.

