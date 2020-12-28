Kliff Kingsbury Announces Concerning Update On Kyler Murray

It looks like Jared Goff won’t be the only QB potentially sidelined for the crucial Rams-Cardinals game in Week 17. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had an update on QB Kyler Murray that is very concerning.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kingsbury announced that Murray sustained a “lower leg injury.” As a result, his status for the Rams game is currently uncertain.

Murray has been enjoying a terrific second season in the NFL. He’s improved by leaps and bounds as a passer and has the Cardinals on the cusp of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

In two NFL seasons, Murray has started all 31 games for the Arizona Cardinals and missed only a handful of snaps. Needless to say, losing him for this particular game would be a huge blow.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cardinals backup QB is Chris Streveler, who has not thrown a pass in the NFL yet.

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray has a “lower leg injury” and his status for Sunday’s game vs. Rams is uncertain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they won’t be the only team that may be without their starting quarterback. A thumb injury could sideline Rams starting QB Jared Goff for the game.

Arizona needs to win and hope that the Chicago Bears lose in order to reach the playoffs. Los Angeles can clinch the playoffs without winning, but would need a little help if they don’t win.

It will be a huge NFC matchup to determine some important wild card seedings. But it may end up being a game played with backup quarterbacks.

That’s 2020 for you…