Kliff Kingsbury Announces Decision On Cardinals’ Kicker

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez, and it’s frustrating head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Gonzalez has missed two of his last three field goal attempts – both of which were costly in losses to the Patriots and Rams. But Kingsbury isn’t ready to give up on his kicker just yet.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kingsbury jumped to the defense of his embattled kicker. He made it clear that Gonzalez will continue to be his starter.

“Zane is our kicker,” Kingsbury said, point-blank. It’s a strong declaration, but one that may have been a bit premature.

Zane Gonzalez is 16 of 22 on field goals this year, but he’s only 10 of 16 from beyond 40 yards. He also missed an extra point in Week 3.

That’s a far cry from the 31 of 35 on field goals that Gonzalez went for the Cardinals last year.

The Cardinals are currently 6-6 and in a dogfight for the final wildcard spot. There is going to be little-to-no room for error these final four weeks with games against the Giants, Eagles, 49ers and Rams still to play.

Gonzalez and the rest of the team will need to be on point if they want to finish the season with a winning record, let alone reach the playoffs.

Did Kliff Kingsbury make the right decision in letting Zane Gonzalez keep his starting job at kicker?