Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has participated in every practice session this week. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Moments ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Murray’s status for Week 11. Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision for Sunday.

Murray has missed the past two games for the Cardinals due to an ankle injury. The Cardinals are 1-1 without him in those two games.

Kyler Murray is considered a game-time decision for Sunday. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 19, 2021

Obviously, Murray would like to play this weekend against the Seahawks. That being said, he’s not going to rush himself back if he doesn’t feel ready.

“Understanding what we’re really here for,” Murray said, via ESPN. “Obviously, if you can’t go, you can’t go, and then if you can, you let it ride. I’m not putting too much pressure on the decision to play or not. If I can play, I’ll play.”

Murray’s status for this Sunday will most likely dictate which team is favored to win. When he’s on the field, the Cardinals are averaging 29.8 points and 394 yards per game. Without him, they’re averaging just 20.5 points and 303 yards per contest.

The Cardinals will have an update on Murray’s status just a few hours before kickoff on Sunday.