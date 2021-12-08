Kliff Kingsbury’s Comment About Tattoos Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Frank Sanders made good on a promise and got a tattoo in honor of current Cards head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Sanders has been critical of Kingsbury in the past, but before Arizona’s Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the onetime Auburn star offered a proposal. If Kingsbury could lead the team to a win over the Niners without star quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Sanders would commemorate the achievement with a tattoo.

He kept his word yesterday, getting “K2” tattooed on his forearm. Kingsbury was asked about Sanders’ decision today, and his response is going viral.

Kliff Kingsbury was told former Cardinal Frank Sanders got a tattoo in Kingsbury's honor, and Kliff was asked if he had ever had something done like that by another player. "Not a male." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 8, 2021

Now we can’t help but wonder if/how many women are out there with Kingsbury’s name or initials tatted on their body.

If you want to watch the full video of Sanders getting his new ink and explaining why he did it, click below.

The 10-2 Cardinals will look to essentially wrap up the NFC West with a win over the 8-4 Rams on Monday Night Football this week.

Arizona is also currently the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.