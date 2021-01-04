Kliff Kingsbury Comments On Larry Fitzgerald’s Future

Kliff Kingsbury isn’t sure when Larry Fitzgerald is going to retire, but the Cardinals head coach would love to have the veteran wideout back for another year.

Fitzgerald wrapped up his 17th NFL season on Sunday, finishing with 54 catches for 409 yards and one score. It was his least-productive season in his NFL career, which just goes to show how consistent and productive he’s been for the Cardinals.

Some wonder if Fitzgerald’s NFL has come to a close. He has yet to make a decision, but it was clear this past season his play was declining, evident by his production drop-off.

Nonetheless, he’s still a contributor for the Cardinals offense. Kingsbury would love to have Fitzgerald back for another year.

Kliff Kingsbury wants Larry Fitzgerald to return, but said his decision could take awhile. “He’s got a lot to think about.” — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 4, 2021

Most would agree. There’s no downside to Larry Fitzgerald coming back for another year, despite his age.

Most fan frustration is centered on Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals head coach proved to be a disastrous in-game adjuster. Arizona should’ve made the playoffs this season, but instead will watch the postseason from home.

With a quarterback like Kyler Murray, Kingsbury and the Cardinals must take advantage of the potential surrounding the organization at the moment. Having players like Fitzgerald to help mentor younger players could also add great benefit.

Fitzgerald has plenty to think about in coming weeks as he thinks about his future. He may still have plenty left in the tank to give to the Cardinals.