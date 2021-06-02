Kliff Kingsbury Sums Up Kyler Murray’s Progression In Arizona

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to an 8-8 record in 2020, building off of his up-and-down rookie year in 2019. Heading into his third year in the NFL this upcoming season, the former No. 1 overall pick still has a whole lot to prove.

Murray just arrived to Cardinals OTAs on Wednesday after he spent most of the spring working out with other teammates in Texas. He finally joined his team for practice this week, much to the delight of Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Although Murray’s late arrival might’ve been perceived as a problem from outside of the organization, Kingsbury couldn’t be happier with his franchise quarterback so far this offseason. He gave Murray the highest compliment imaginable in regards to his understanding of the Cardinals offense.

“He’s mastered our system,” Kingsbury said in his Wednesday media session, via Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

“He’s mastered our system,” Kliff Kingsbury said about Kyler Murray, while adding that Murray’s confidence & leadership continue to emerge. I asked Kingsbury about Murray finally having a “normal” offseason & he said because of that hopes for another big leap into year 3. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) June 2, 2021

Murray has finally gotten to have a full offseason this spring for his first time since landing in the NFL. According to Ruiz, Kingsbury hopes that sense of normalcy will bring about big things from the rising third quarterback in 2021.

The Cardinals narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season but Murray wasn’t to blame for the team’s average record. At 23 years old, the former No. 1 pick made the AFC Pro Bowl team after throwing for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 819 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Murray has emerged as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league already but if he’s developed a better understanding of the Cardinals offense, the NFL should be wary headed into this next season.

[Pro Football Talk]