Kliff Kingsbury Explains When He Was First Captivated By Kyler Murray

Few QB and head coach combinations have been as completely made for one another at the outset as Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray.

The similarities between Kyler’s playing style at Oklahoma and the system Kingsbury utilized at Texas Tech allowed the two to fit like a glove in their first NFL season together. But as it turns out, Kingsbury was enamored with Kyler’s skills before he even attended Oklahoma.

In an interview with ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, Kingsbury revealed that he adored Kyler before he even committed to college. He said it took him only a few minutes to see the ball skills Kyler had.

“I’d just never seen movement like that from a quarterback, and that type of mechanics and that type of accuracy, and the touch and all of the things,” Kingsbury said. “I’d seen great throwers and I’d seen guys that could really run, but never in the complete package to that extent. I mean it was like the best runner you’ve seen with quick-twitch and ridiculous movement skills and one of the best drop back, accurate, smooth-motion, tight-spiral passers you’ve ever seen. Regardless of size, you knew you were watching something very, very unique and special. I was captivated then and have been ever since really.”

It took Kliff Kingsbury all of five minutes to realize @K1 was one of the best players he’d ever seen, period! See for yourself in this video, which includes some 🔥 high school highlights. Do you think Kyler is poised for a breakout season in 2020⁉️ pic.twitter.com/5DzJ4DoRDs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 30, 2020

The Cardinals drafted Kyler No. 1 overall in 2019 and promptly named him the starter. He rewarded Kingsbury’s confidence in him with a historic rookie season in Arizona.

Kyler broke nearly ever Cardinals rookie passing record en route to Rookie of the Year honors.

Based on how Arizona improved in the offseason, things are poised to get a lot better for them really soon.

It probably won’t be long before the two are winning a lot more.

Are Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray the best young coach-QB combo?