Kliff Kingsbury Is Getting Crushed For Bizarre Play Call

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals yells instructions during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

With the Cardinals season on the line, Kliff Kingsbury may have just drawn up the worst play call of the year.

After a disappointing upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, 8-7 Arizona still held their playoff chances in their hands coming into Sunday. A win over the Los Angeles Rams tonight would’ve clinched the Cardinals an NFC Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately for Arizona, Kingsbury’s bizarre play call on 3rd-and-18 may have been the difference in claiming that spot.

Down 11 with five minutes to go, the second-year Cardinals coach drew up a baffling option play for Kyler Murray. With no where to go, Murray pitched the ball to Chase Edmonds who was quickly dropped for a loss.

After the blown up 3rd down play, Kingsbury elected to punt with less than five minutes remaining. This stalled drive ended up being the Cardinals last shot at coming back against Los Angeles. The score remained at 18-7 until the final whistle.

The NFL football world is crushing Kliff Kingsbury for the costly play call:

After an early first quarter touchdown, the Cardinals were held scoreless for the rest of the game.

Depending on your level of optimism, this lack of scoring could be attributed to the elite defensive talent of the Rams, or just pure ineptitude from Kliff Kingsbury and his offense.

Either way, Sunday night was a wildly disappointing night for an Arizona team brimming with potential.

With their loss tonight, the Cardinals extend their playoff drought dating back to 2015.


