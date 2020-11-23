Kliff Kingsbury Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Career

The New England Patriots were hoping Kliff Kingsbury would be another hidden gem at quarterback when they drafted him in 2003, like Tom Brady was in 2000.

Brady and Kingsbury have two things in common. First, they were both drafted in the sixth round. Second, they were both drafted by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected Brady in 2000 and Kingsbury in 2003. Obviously, the Brady selection is one of the best picks in draft history, given the circumstances. But the Kingsbury pick turned out to be a major dud.

The Texas Tech alum’s NFL career didn’t pan out how he or the Patriots hoped it would. Luckily, Kingsbury has no ill-feeling toward how his professional career came to pass.

“They were talking about, ‘Could lightning strike twice?’ It did not,” Kingsbury said in regards to the Patriots’ decision to draft him in 2003.

Kliff Kingsbury’s NFL playing career may have resulted in disappointment, but the same couldn’t be said for his coaching. The Texas Tech head coach landed a gig with the Arizona Cardinals a few years back and hasn’t looked back.

Kingsbury is now one of the best in the business, and has a long and bright future ahead of him. He has the Cardinals in the thick of the NFC West race alongside the Seahawks and Rams. If anything, the Cardinals should have a good shot at earning a wild card berth.

Kingsbury’s NFL woes have been put in the rearview mirror thanks to his impressive start as a head coach.

Arizona and New England are set to play this Sunday.