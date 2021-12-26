Kliff Kingsbury Has Honest Reaction To Cardinals Latest Loss

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t thrilled with how his team has played the last three weeks.

It got worse on Saturday night as Arizona was held to just 16 points in a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis. The Cardinals have now lost three straight games and are in a dogfight with the Rams for the NFC West.

Just a few short weeks ago, Arizona was going for the top seed in the NFC at 10-2. Now, the team is 10-5 and isn’t sure whether its potential playoff game will be at home or on the road.

Kingsbury didn’t mince words after this latest loss.

“We’re looking at ourselves, looking in the mirror and trying to figure out what we have to do,” Kingsbury said. “Because right now it’s not good enough to be the team we know we can be.”

Despite the loss, Arizona can still clinch a playoff spot on Sunday. If two of the Eagles, Vikings, or 49ers lose, the Cardinals will be in the dance.

That said, the Cardinals need to start playing better football and their next game will be against another top team in the NFL.

They play the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET.