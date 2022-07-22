Kliff Kingsbury Has Telling Comment About Kyler Murray After Contract News

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension on Thursday. This deal will keep him in the desert through the 2028 season.

Shortly after Murray's deal was announced, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appeared on The Dave Pasch Podcast to talk about it.

Obviously, Kingsbury is on board with the Cardinals' decision.

"He's going to continue to get better," Kingsbury said, via All Cardinals. "The contract deal — I feel really good about. I know he's our future here. The talent is generational in what he can do running with the football."

Later on during the podcast, Kingsbury made a strong claim about Murray.

"You see the market for these quarterbacks and what guys are getting paid. There's very few (quarterbacks) when you line up every Sunday and say we have a chance. Our guy is one of those that give you a chance. And at his best, I don't know who's better in this league."

Of course, coaches are usually going to be supportive of their quarterbacks - especially when they're as talented as Murray.

Most fans disagree with Kingsbury about Murray being at the top of the quarterback chain when he's on his game, but that's probably because there are so many good options out there.

Last season, Murray had 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

Murray will be aiming for even better numbers this fall.