Kliff Kingsbury Has Telling Comment About WR DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins underwent an MRI earlier this week on his leg. The latest update on his status isn’t encouraging to say the least.

On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins will have a second opinion on his leg injury.

Hopkins was seen leaving the field on Monday night in pain. The severity of Hopkins’ injury is still unknown at this time, but the team should know more after he receives a second opinion.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had some additional information to share on Hopkins. He’s reporting that Hopkins will not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through.

“WR DeAndre Hopkins, dealing with a knee injury today, won’t participate in today’s walk-through and is in danger of missing this week’s game, sources say. He is seeking more opinions,” Rapoport announced on Twitter.

Hopkins has already missed three games this season due to a hamstring injury. In 10 games this year, the All-Pro wideout has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, wide receivers A.J. Green and Christian Kirk have stepped up this season. If Hopkins has to miss a few games because of this leg injury, the Cardinals will need Green and Kirk to continue playing at a high level.